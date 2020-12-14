S/Africa: Avoid travel to high risk countries – Minister

South Africans travelling to Europe and America were on Monday warned to take precautionary measures to avoid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic currently underway in these two regions.“Please note that you will be travelling at your own risk to these countries knowing the current circumstances and the uncertainty going forward,” International Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said during a media briefing in Pretoria.

With the second wave of the Covid-19 underway in the northern hemisphere countries, Pandor said travellers needed to check with both local and foreign officials for any requirements they needed to meet in order to enter those countries safely.

“Read thoroughly on the country you intend visiting as the global situation is unstable. If the country you visit is a high risk one, consider postponing your visit or proceeding with caution if the travel is avoidable,” she said.

According to the minister, she was worried about travellers becoming distressed or even destitute pending the reintroduction of stricter lockdown restrictions in their overseas destinations.

She also asked travellers or holidaymakers to familiarise themselves with immigration and health entry requirements of the country being visited during this pandemic period.

“If you have any uncertainty regarding the entry health requirements of the country you will be visiting, then please contact its embassy in South Africa for assistance.

“If you need any clarity about the health entry requirements upon your return to South Africa, then please consult the website of the Ministry of Health,” she advised the travellers.

Pandor also advised the travellers to ensure they had adequate travel insurance when travelling abroad.