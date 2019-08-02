S/Africa: Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana coach

South Africa’s senior men’s football coach Stuart Baxter resigned on Friday, saying the move was a personal decision taken after reflecting on alleged backroom issues that impacted Bafana Bafana’s performance during the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt.Baxter said it was “my personal decision to step down.”

“I feel that I cannot continue to work with the required professionalism and passion as I have done, and to deal with the many issues involved with this programme,” he said.

Baxter added: “I feel it’s time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position.”

This is the second time that the Englishman has left the Bafana Bafana job, having done the same in 2006 when he failed to lead the team to the World Cup finals held in Germany that year.

He returned to the job in 2017 and led the nation to another dance at the AFCON tournament in Egypt in June where the team was eliminated by the hosts in a last 16 tie.