S/Africa breaches 70,000 Covid-19 fatalities mark

South Africa reached a crucial coronavirus milestone on Monday night when it breached the 70,000 fatalities mark since the outbreak of pandemic in March last year, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Tuesday.The NICD said there were 243 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 70,018 people.

Some 5,683 new Covid-19 cases were also recorded, taking the cumulative cases to date to 2,383,490.

Most of these new cases were recorded in Gauteng province (1,559), followed by the Western Cape (1,192) and KwaZulu-Natal (832), NICD added.

“The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased indeed,” the NICD said, echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday when he decided to relax Covid-19 lockdown measures from Level 4 to Level 3 due to reduced infections.

There were 479 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there were now 16,412 people being treated in either in public or private facility, it said.

Meanwhile, there were 215,349 people who received their Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, bringing the total number of administered jabs to 6,613,704.

According to the health ministry, some 44,470 people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 170,879 received the double-dose Pfizer shot during the same period.

The World Health Organisation said there have been 194,080,019 confirmed global cases of Covid-19, some 4,162,304 deaths, and 3,696,135,440 administered vaccine doses on 26 July.