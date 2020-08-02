S/Africa breaches half-a-million COVID-19 cases mark

South Africa has breached the half-a-million coronavirus cases mark amid fears that the number could rise further in coming months.Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night that South Africa’s COVID-19 tally had risen to 503,290 cases following new positive test results for 10,107 people.

A total of 8,153 people had succumbed to the virus, Mkhize revealed.

South Africa now accounts for 54 percent of the 929,696 COVID-19 infections in Africa, according to figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spike is attributed to the decision by the decision by the South African government to gradually reopen the economy following months of a strict lockdown between April and May.

Gauteng province, home to the commercial capital Johannesburg, is the epicentre of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for more than 30 percent of the cases.