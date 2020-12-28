International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa breaches one-million COVID-19 cases mark

Published on 28.12.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa has breached the one million mark of COVID-19 cases amid a surge in infections as a second wave of the virus sweeps across the country.According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the country moved past the one million mark on Sunday after the cumulative cases jumped to 1,004,413 following 9,502 cases reported on the day.

There were 214 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, according to the minister.

The bulk of the fatalities on Sunday were recorded in the Eastern Cape province that had 123 deaths, followed by 56 in Western Cape province, 17 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape.

The country, which has Africa’s largest number of COVID-19 cases, has so far recorded a total of 26,735 coronavirus-related deaths.

