S/Africa: Buthelezi recovers from coronavirus – Family

Published on 20.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

South Africa’s opposition Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi has recovered from a coronavirus attack, his family said on Thursday.According to family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi, the prince “has today (Thursday) received a negative test result, confirming that he is no longer infected.” 

His full medical tests have provided us with complete assurance that he is in good health,” the spokesperson said.

He added: “We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, are pleased to confirm that the prince has completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on August 8.”

Last week the 91-year-old went for a test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case three weeks ago.

Following a positive test for COVID-19, Buthelezi, who turns 92 on August 27, remained asymptomatic but went into self-quarantine to seek medical attention until his recovery on Thursday.

Buthelezi’s age and chronic diabetes placed him at greater risk, and his recovery should serve as an encouragement to all South Africans, the spokesperson said.

“We urge all South Africans to continue taking every precaution so that our country might win the ongoing battle against COVID-19,” he added.

