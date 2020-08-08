S/Africa: Chief Buthelezi tests positive for Covid 19

One of South Africa’s most colourful traditional leaders, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has tested positive for the coronavirus, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said on Saturday.However, Chief Buthelezi, who is a founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and former member of parliament, was said to be asymptomatic – meaning that he was not yet sick from the disease but was capable of passing it to others.

Due to this, the prince has decided to place himself in isolation (self-quarantine), Bhekuyise said.

Bhekuyise added: “We are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and in good spirits. As a family, we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over him.”

Buthelezi, aged 91, came into contact with a Covid-19 positive person recently who passed on the disease to him, according to the spokesperson.

The KwaZulu Natal prince is the latest in a string of leaders in the country to contract the deadly virus, which broke out in the country in March 2020 and has killed over 7,000 people from over 500,000 infections.