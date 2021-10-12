S/Africa: Chief justice gets hearty send-off from parliament officials

Presiding officers of South Africa’s parliament on Tuesday gave outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng “a hearty send-off for faithfully serving the nation” by upholding the constitution during the past decade.Mogoeng, the fourth chief justice of South Africa since the advent of democracy in 1994, served the country and its people “outstandingly and remarkably” since taking over from Sandile Ngcobo in 2011, the presiding officers said.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, the presiding officers commended Mogoeng for his exceptional contribution made to the country’s constitutional democracy by strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court during his tenure.

“He worked very hard to ensure that the administration of justice was bolstered through the Apex Court (Constitutional Court),” the officers said in statement.

They praised Mogoeng for working “tirelessly to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is not compromised and that the doctrine of separation of powers is strengthened.”

“He upheld and protected the Constitution and the human rights entrenched in it, and for fulfilling his responsibilities without fear, favour or prejudice.”

The process of appointing South Africa’s next chief justice has commenced.