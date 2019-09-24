S/Africa committed to peace, security in Africa – Minister

South Africa is committed to silencing the guns on the African continent by 2030, the country’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has said.The minister was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s opening of the UN General Assembly in the New York City (USA), where security would also be discussed.

She said her country had appropriated the theme of silencing the guns from its forthcoming chairing of the AU in 2020.

“We are singularly committed to the pursuit of peace and security on the continent,” said Pandor, who is leading a delegation of her nation’s cabinet ministers to UNGA74 following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s withdrawal from the trip.

Ramaphosa withdrew from trip in order to attend to pressing domestic issues like the xenophobic crises and gender based violence, according to the presidency.

Pandor will be participating in her inaugural UNGA since becoming International Relations and Cooperation Minister. She will partake in the annual general debate, which is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

This year’s UN General Assembly is scheduled for 23 to 30 September under the theme “Galvanising Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

Other members of the South African delegation include the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy; Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu; and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.