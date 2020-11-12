S/Africa condemns attack on WWI ceremony in Saudi Arabia

South Africa on Thursday condemned Wednesday’s bomb attack at a World War I remembrance ceremony in the Saudi Arabia city of Jeddah.Two people were injured in the attack that targeted the ceremony at a World War I cemetery attended by officials from several foreign diplomatic missions in Jeddah.

A Greek consulate worker and a Saudi security guard were wounded when an explosive device went off during the annual event at the city’s non-Muslim cemetery, according to a report by the state-run news agency SPA.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the South African government strongly condemned “the calculated and cowardly terrorist attack” on the cemetery where representatives and diplomats from several countries were commemorating the end of World War I.

She said South Africa “maintains that terrorism in all its forms cannot be condoned and continues to advocate for the total isolation and eradication of all terror groups.”

“In this regard, South Africa is supportive of all efforts to combat terrorism undertaken by the international community, including the positions of Saudi Arabia against terrorism and extremism,” Pandor said.