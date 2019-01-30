S/Africa consoles Brazil after dam disaster

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed condolences to the people of Brazil following death of at least 60 people after the collapse of a mining waste dam in that country’s south-eastern Minas Gerais state.“As the people of South Africa, we join the people of Brazil in mourning the loss of their loved ones. Our prayers are with you and we hope those yet to be found will be recovered as soon as possible,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Over 60 people died and hundreds remain missing after a tailings dam, owned by mining giant Vale, collapsed on Friday afternoon in the South American state, which is a member of the BRICS or Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

While rescuers had been trying to recover bodies and search for survivors, the three days after the humanitarian and environmental tragedy, the chances of finding more people alive are remote.

The over half of the missing people are employees of Vale, which owns the iron ore mine. Some residents of the area are also unaccounted for, according to reports from Brazil.

A large number of these employees were having lunch in a company cafeteria located just below the dam when it burst and unleashed a flow of toxic mud.

Rescuers believe the flow of mud swept the cafeteria and a local hotel away, making them difficult to be located.

The Brazilian government has promised a full investigation into the matter. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema flew over the destroyed region and have promised manpower to aid the recovery, and resources to help the region recover.