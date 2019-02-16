S/Africa court denies bail to Mozambican ex-minister

Former Mozambican Finance minister Manuel Chang has been denied bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, for doing so would undermine South Africa’s criminal system, Magistrate Sagra Subroyen ruled on Friday.Chang was detained at OR Tambo International Airport on 29 December 2018 while he was in transit from Maputo to Dubai following a United States government request to apprehend him.

He will now have to wait to hear whether he will be extradited to the US when he returns to court on 26 February.

The US had asked South Africa to provisionally arrest Chang over his alleged involvement in the $2.0 billion financial crime, made up of loans from the US which never made it to the state coffers.

Washington also accused Chang of conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering during his tenure as Finance minister between 2005 and 2015 under former president Armando Guebuza.

In her ruling, Subroyen said her court was not mandated to hear Chang’s pleading but rather to consider if he was a candidate for bail.

During the hearing, South Africa’s National Prosecution Authority argued that Chang was a flight risk, and would flee to his home country should he be granted bail.

After listening to the NPA’s argument, the magistrate agreed with prosecution, noting that Chang had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was a suitable candidate for bail after he failed to disclose records of his finances despite serious accusations being levelled against him.

“He failed to disclose his financial records, telling the court that he only has $9,000 in his account. But it was later found by the court that, in fact, Chang has various other accounts with cash reserves in them, and I believe there could be more,” Subroyen added.