S/Africa: Covid-19 claims over 100 lives overnight – Agency

Some 118 people died overnight in South Africa from the coronavirus pandemic as the third wave continues to hit the country hard, with over 10,500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Saturday.The latest figures mean that there is a total of 1,796,589 confirmed cases and 58,441 fatalities recorded nationwide to date since March 2020 when the disease broke out in the country, the agency said.

According to the NICD, the new infections translate into a 20.5% positivity rate.

The NICD said that there have been 1,510 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 9,255 patients currently being treated in the country’s hospitals for the virus.

The institute noted that the majority of the new cases were from Gauteng province (6,969 cases, or 66.3%), a region which hosts the country’s industrial heartland that includes Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the country is undergoing a Covid-19 vaccination programme which has targeted the elderly and teachers now, with police officers next in line, health officials said.

Some 1,974,099 people have been vaccinated since the rollout kicked off in mid-February this year, according to the latest data.

As the week ends, the global counting stands at 176,693,988 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 3,830,304 deaths from the disease, according to the Geneva-based World Health Organisation.