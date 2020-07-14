International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Customs officials bust smuggling racket

Published on 14.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

South African officials on Tuesday confiscated a consignment of rhino horn and other contraband worth millions of dollars which was about to be smuggled from Johannesburg’s main airport for several countries.According to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the rhino horn, which were disguised as “fine art”, were sniffed out by detector dogs at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) while en route to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore.

“During an inspection of warehouses at ORTIA, one of the customs teams, aided by detector dogs, detected and intervened to stop a consignment of goods destined for Kuala Lumpur via Doha,” SARS said in a statement.

The consignment included 41 pieces of rhino horn valued at more than R115 million (about US$6.9 million).

A further search of the warehouse led to the discovery of abalone destined for Hong Kong and the drug ephedrine, which “had been hidden in two printer cartridges and [was] destined for Madagascar”.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top