International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: De Klerk family holds funeral service, cremation

Published on 21.11.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

The family of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk held a private funeral service in Cape Town on Sunday, the FW de Klerk Foundation has announced.The family said the funeral service was preceded by his cremation. 

Nine months after he announced of being sick from lung cancer, De Klerk succumbed to the disease on 11 November at the age of 85, leaving a wife and two children.  

The foundation has since his death released a video on social media in which de Klerk apologised “unreservedly” to South Africans for the hurt done to “blacks, coloureds and Indians” during apartheid — or “separate development”.

Meanwhile, the South Africa government will host a state memorial service at a future date in remembrance of de Klerk for his role as former deputy president under President Nelson Mandela in 1994, the presidency said.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top