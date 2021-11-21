S/Africa: De Klerk family holds funeral service, cremation

The family of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk held a private funeral service in Cape Town on Sunday, the FW de Klerk Foundation has announced.The family said the funeral service was preceded by his cremation.

Nine months after he announced of being sick from lung cancer, De Klerk succumbed to the disease on 11 November at the age of 85, leaving a wife and two children.

The foundation has since his death released a video on social media in which de Klerk apologised “unreservedly” to South Africans for the hurt done to “blacks, coloureds and Indians” during apartheid — or “separate development”.

Meanwhile, the South Africa government will host a state memorial service at a future date in remembrance of de Klerk for his role as former deputy president under President Nelson Mandela in 1994, the presidency said.