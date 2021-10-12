S/Africa declares public holiday on 1 November

International › APA

Published on 12.10.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declared a public holiday on 1 November, the day the country will hold local government elections.In the declaration, the president requested all employers to allow their workers to exercise their constitutional right to go and vote in the municipal elections. 

“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said. 

Ramaphosa also called on all registered voters to use the opportunity to go out and cast their ballots to choose their ward councillors.

Voting empowered citizens to elect new leaders and influence service delivery in the wards of residence, he added

South Africans will be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in the wards where they are registered, he said, reminding citizens to adhere to Covid-19 regulations during the polling.

