S/Africa Deputy Minister Nzuza tests positive for coronavirus

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday announced that his deputy, Njabulo Nzuza, has tested positive for coronavirus.It comes as the country undergoes a second wave surge which has forced the government to reimpose stricter lockdown restrictions.

Due to his infection, Nzuza would undergo self-isolation for the next two weeks, the minister said.

“He is still symptomless. He is isolating at home, away from everybody,” Motsoaledi said.

The minister made the announcement during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the re-adjusted Covid-19 restrictions of the newly introduced Level 3 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stricter coronavirus restrictions Monday night, during which the government banned the selling of alcohol in the country, shutdown beaches and other large gatherings, and ordered everyone to wear masks or risk arrests and prosecutions.

South Africa has breached the one million mark of Covid-19 confirmed cases, with over 27,000 deaths since the disease broke out in March this year.