S/Africa determined to win GBVF fight – Cabinet

South Africa is determined in its fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the country by strengthening its laws to rein in these vices, Cabinet said on Friday.In addition, the country would continue to provide psycho-social support and advocacy programmes within communities as part of this fight against the GBVF, the Cabinet said.

According to the Cabinet, based on data obtained through the South African Police Service, the government has identified 30 GBVF hotspots around the country.

“Affected communities should be assured that the government is working with the police, and that intervention measures will be strengthened to ensure the protection and safety of women and children,” the Cabinet said.

On a related issue, Cabinet expressed concern at disturbing reports of human trafficking involving women and children in the country.

The South African police were investigating all reported cases related to these crimes, it added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet said it welcomed a US$3-million donation from Britain, which will extend ongoing efforts to counter the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds would focus on projects that supported and promoted women in the country.