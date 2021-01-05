S/Africa: Durban mayor tests positive

The mayor of South Africa’s Durban City, Mxolisi Kaunda is the latest high-profile official to isolate himself after testing positive for the coronavirus, the disease that has killed over 30,000 people in the country since March 2020, APA learnt on Tuesday.Kaunda was isolating himself at home and was reportedly in good health following the positive Covid-19 test, the mayor said in statement.

He urged fellow Durban residents to avoid “unnecessary movements and organising super-spreader events.”

“This second wave of Covid-19 is so vicious that we all have close family members, friends and relatives who have succumbed to it,” the mayor said.

He called on residents to “continue to work together to flatten the curve by adhering to all safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday paid tribute to the late National Teachers’ Union president, Allen Thompson, who has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Motshekga described Thompson, who died on Monday, as more than just a president of a teacher union.

“He was a fearless leader who made a huge contribution to the education sector. He gave his time, talent and soul to it. In Thompson, we had a scholar and a patriot,” the minister said.