S/Africa earns another gold at Paralympic Games

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was “elated” by South Africa’s para-cycling world champion Pieter du Preez for winning a gold medal during the cycling road men’s competition on Tuesday.Du Preez’s victory increased to four the medals won by Team South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Mthethwa said.

“I am elated with the impressive performance of our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” the minister said.

He added: “What we are currently witnessing is a sterling performance by our ambassadors in sport. I am convinced that we are destined to make a remarkable finish in the world rankings.”

Du Preez, who previously broke the 10,000 metres T51 world record and went on to set new African records in the 200m, 1,500m and 10,000m races, won his fifth title by beating Fabrizio Cornegliani of Italy and Belgium’s Maxime Hordies.