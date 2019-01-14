S/Africa earns recognition for space science role

South Africa has been recognised as a leading player in the space science sector, with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) being selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as a “designated regional provider of space weather information to the entire aviation sector using African airspace”.Space weather, which can influence the performance and reliability of aviation and other technological systems, is caused by the sun, the nature of the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, and the Earth’s location in the solar system.

The designation means that every aircraft flying in the continent’s airspace will rely on SANSA for the space weather information as part of its flight plan, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday.

SANSA, an arm of the ministry, underwent an extensive assessment to earn the distinction, becoming one of two ICAO-designated regional space weather centres. The other is the joint Russia-China centre.

The ministry said SANSA’s designation by the ICAO presented an opportunity to further use the revamped space weather centre at Hermanus in the Western Cape Province.

The newly upgraded centre’s monitoring of the sun and its activity has been providing the country with vital early warnings and forecasts on space weather conditions, and these benefits would now be extended to the international aviation community.

SANSA will partner with one of the ICAO’s three global space weather centres, the Pan-European Consortium for Aviation Space Weather User Services (PECASUS), to provide ICAO with space weather information for the African region.

PECASUS is a consortium of nine European countries, and partnering with it would provide South Africa with better access to international models and expertise.