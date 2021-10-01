S/Africa eases COVID-19 measures as cases decline

President Cyril Ramaphosa eased South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown measures on Thursday as the number of infections from the virus continued to decline over the past few weeks.In a televised address to the nation on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the number of daily cases of COVID-19 has declined from an average of more than 20,000 at the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in June to around 1,800 currently.

“There are also sustained decreases in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths in all provinces. This is news that is welcome to all of us,” Ramaphosa said.

This improving picture has informed the South African government’s decision to move the country from Level 2 to Level 1 COVID-19 lockdown with effect from October 1, he said.

South Africa has been under Level 2 lockdown since September 13 and was last under Level 1 lockdown was between March and May this year.

The new regulations would see the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings increasing to 2,000, up from 500 under Level 2 lockdown, while those permissible to attend indoor gatherings rises from 250 to 750.

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used. This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places,” Ramaphosa said.

The number of people allowed at funerals rises to 100 from 50, while night vigils and after-funeral activities continue to be banned, he said.

Ramaphosa also adjusted the time for a night curfew, which is now expected to run from midnight (2200 GMT) to 4am as opposed to 11pm to 4am previously.

“Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 11pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.”

The move to increase the number of people at public gatherings comes as South Africa prepares to hold municipal elections set for November 1.