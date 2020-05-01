S/Africa eases lockdown measures, limited movement allowed

South Africans woke up to a new dawn on Friday, a day they hope will soon lead to regaining all their rights that are currently curtailed under a five-week nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.Classified under what the government calls Level 4 lockdown regulations, South Africans woke up to a prescription of 10 measures to be observed under this gradual easing of the restrictions.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday that the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions would see the opening up construction and agriculture sectors’ activities for the next week, she said, adding that Level 4 stage was expected to see “moderate to high virus spread, with moderate readiness”.

“The eased regulations have taken into account the country’s “risk-adjustment strategy for economic activity,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

She said one of the Level 4 lockdown measures is that all South Africans would be required to wear face masks each they leave their homes.

Other measures are that there will be more businesses allowed to operate such as food deliveries from 9am (0700 GMT) to 7pm, but no take away food services or sit-down restaurants/eateries are allowed, she said.

In addition, all movements would be governed by an 8pm-5am curfew while outdoor exercises would only be allowed between 6am and 9am, and the sale of alcohol and cigarettes remained banned.

Public gatherings remain banned under Level 4 lockdown but there would be limited public transport, with vehicle recovery services permitted and international travel bans still in force at both airports and land borders.

According to her, the only exceptions to the travel ban are foreigners leaving South Africa, residents returning to the country, and inter-provincial travel for those with permits within the territory.