International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Emirates airline cancels flights over crew treatment – Official

Published on 04.10.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

The Middle East-based carrier, Emirates Airlines, is not happy with the South African authorities’ new restrictions governing the Covid-19 travel regulations for treating its crew members same as its passengers, the airline has announced.Due to this, Emirates had cancelled several international flights to South Africa with immediate effect, the airline announced on Saturday.

 

Other international airlines have also cancelled in-bound and out-bound flights to and from the Indian Ocean port city of Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.

 

Foreign flights to and from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports might also be grounded, the international airlines, threatened over the same lack of exemption issue.

 

According to Pretoria, it made no sense to exempt the foreign crew from Covid-19 requirements which were applicable to their passengers when the two sides had in fact  interacted with each other during flights.

 

While South Africa opened its airspace to international travel for leisure and business on three days ago, leisure travellers from countries deemed high-risk states would not be allowed to enter the country under the new lockdown regulations for Level One.

 

Visitors from African countries, however, have no problems flying into the country, after Pretoria allowed them to enter the country using normal protocols for Covid-19 restrictions like presenting three-day old medical certificates on the date of entry.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top