S/Africa enters ‘third wave’ of Covid-19 pandemic – Ramaphosa

Published on 30.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africans must do everything in their “power to mitigate the impact of the third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic as rising infections and increasing fatalities hit the country hard daily, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.The president said this when he virtually addressed the ruling African National Congress’ Northern Cape provincial elective conference, where it was revealed that 70 people died and 4,519 new Covid-19 infections were reported in South Africa overnight.

The latest death figures bring the death toll to 56,363 nationwide, the president said.

“We once again remind South Africans to be vigilant and protect themselves and each other,” the president said.

He added: “Indications are that our country is entering the third wave as the Covid-19 infections are just going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this.”

Ramaphosa expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the Northern Cape province itself, saying the region has shown the highest infections per capita in the country at nearly 34 infections for every 100 people, followed by the Free State province with nearly 15 cases per 100 residents.

Due to this development, Ramaphosa confirmed that tighter restrictions were on the cards as South Africa entered its third wave of the pandemic.

The president is expected to address the nation on how the government intended to manage the pandemic as the winter season gets into full swing in the country — which is in a third week of its second phase of the vaccination programme – targeting those over 60 years old.

Fears, however, are abound that tighter restrictions might lead to further job losses, curfews and the banning of alcohol — blamed as a main contributor to the third wave and gender-based violence as well.

