S/Africa: Experts warn of heavy rains amid cyclone fears

Published on 18.01.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Weather experts in South Africa are bracing for heavy rains over the next few days should a tropical depression developing offshore Madagascar make its way towards Mozambique and other parts of southeastern Africa.The South African Weather Services (SAWS) said a tropical system called Eloise has developed over the northeastern coast of Madagascar and is moving towards the Indian Ocean island.

It is expected to make landfall in Madagascar by Tuesday night before heading for Mozambique where it is seen bringing heavy rains by the weekend.

“It will be at this stage that Eloise will require close monitoring as it has potential to make landfall along the southern Mozambican coastline between Beira and Vilanculos during the coming weekend,” SAWS said.

The cyclone is forecast to bring large amounts of rain in parts of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe unless it weakens along the way or changes course on the Indian Ocean.

This comes less than a month after Cyclone Chalane hit parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwein December.

