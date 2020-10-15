S/Africa extends state of disaster to 15 November

South Africa has extended the country’s State of Disaster imposed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic for one more month, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.According to Dlamini-Zuma, the emergency law, which was first imposed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been extended to 15 November.

At its height of the emergency the country imposed lockdowns that virtually stopped the economy from normal business activities – except for essential services like food shops and clinics, with citizens confined indoors.

Cabinet and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Ministry said the state of disaster was extended following consultations with stakeholders.

“The decision to extend the State of National Disaster was not taken lightly,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

She added: “Consideration of the material conditions within the context of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy motivated the decision to endorse this further extension.”

She said current measures contained in the regulations to deal with the disaster “are needed beyond 15 October 2020.”

“We must also sustain our commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate, as we work to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 696, 414 Covid-19 cases, with 18,151 people having succumbed to the deadly disease since its outbreak in the country in March, the health ministry said on Thursday.