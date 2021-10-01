S/Africa eyes investment opportunities at Expo2020 Dubai

South Africa’s drive to revive the economy to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led it to seek opportunities at the EXPO2020 Dubai, a worldwide trade exhibition that opened in the United Arab Emirates capital on Friday.According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), South Africa would showcase “its value proposition” and “promote trade and investment, world-class innovative technologies, creative arts, tourism, sports and its unique cultural diversity” during the six-month-long exhibition.

“The EXPO2020 will provide the country with an opportunity to showcase its vast and diverse array of economic, cultural and tourism opportunities to the world,” GCIS said in a statement.

It said the South African delegation included start-up businesses representing the financial tech, creatives, health tech, agro-processing, circular economy, green energy and other sectors, whose mandate is “to connect with global investors to unlock business opportunities.”

Team South Africa’s exhibits at the trade fair would also put more emphasis on agriculture and global business services, mining, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing sectors — all key creators of jobs that fuel economic growth, the agency said.

“The aim is to give investors and visitors a true experience of what South Africa offers through virtual exhibitions that will enable visitors to engage with companies in virtual discussions,” it added.

According to Team South Africa, the drive “is to turn the conversation about South Africa’s story into potential business opportunities.”

Regarded as a world-class investment platform and as the oldest and largest international event of its kind, the event’s theme is “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity”.

Expo2020 Dubai runs from 1 October to 31 March next year, with 190 countries and organisations participating.