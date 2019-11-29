S/Africa: Ford fined $2m fine for vehicle safety irregularities

The South African subsidiary of American automaker Ford Motor Company has been slapped with a US$2.33 million administrative fine for safety lapses that saw it distributing its Kuga 1.6 model despite problems that caused the vehicle to catch fire, APA learnt on Friday.National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said an investigation by his body had revealed that “Ford Motor Company of South Africa (FMCSA) had in fact engaged in prohibited conduct by distributing FMCSA Kuga vehicles that failed or could have failed as a result of a cooling system failure.”

“This means that the failure of the cooling system rendered the vehicles not suitable for the purpose for which they were generally intended for. This resulted in the vehicles being unsafe,” Mabuza told journalists on Friday.

Mabuza said the NCC became aware after reports in 2016 the Kuga vehicles were catching fire either while parked or being driven.

Following Ford’s announcement of a recall of the vehicles, she added, the NCC initiated its own investigation to look into the risk of future fires and whether this was being adequately addressed.

Thereafter the commission received a total of 160 complaints from consumers who alleged their rights were infringed upon by the FMCSA.

“It was established that these vehicles were prone to overheating due to a lack of coolant circulation resulting in a hairline crack in the cylinder head and a pressurised oil leak which may spill onto heated surfaces resulting in engine bay fires,” she said.

Mabuza said Ford has acknowledged that it is liable for harm in terms of the Consumer Protection Act.

Due to this, the commission and FMCSA have entered into a settlement agreement which will be filed in the tribunal and made for an order of the tribunal.