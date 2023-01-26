S/Africa gets WHO gong for malaria fight

South Africa’s fight against malaria has been recognised after the country was bestowed with an award by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to eliminate the deadly disease.The “effort against malaria award”, presented during the fourth Annual Global Forum of Malaria-Eliminating Countries conference under way in Cape Town, was also given to China and El Salvador which have achieved malaria-free status.

“This is the first time they have given the awards outside the countries that have achieved elimination of malaria,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement in Cape Town.

The implementation of the “strategies was in collaboration with supporting partners,” the ministry said.

This award could not have been possible without combined efforts of research institutions, sister ministries and malaria elimination partners, according to the ministry.

“The South African government is working to eliminate malaria, a disease caused by a plasmodium parasite and transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is a preventable and curable disease,” the ministry said.

The disease can, however, be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early.

The ministry said eradicating the disease would involve a systematic process of developing strategies and ensuring their robust implementation.