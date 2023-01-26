International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa gets WHO gong for malaria fight

Published on 26.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa’s fight against malaria has been recognised after the country was bestowed with an award by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to eliminate the deadly disease.The “effort against malaria award”, presented during the fourth Annual Global Forum of Malaria-Eliminating Countries conference under way in Cape Town, was also given to China and El Salvador which have achieved malaria-free status. 

“This is the first time they have given the awards outside the countries that have achieved elimination of malaria,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement in Cape Town. 

The implementation of the “strategies was in collaboration with supporting partners,” the ministry said.

This award could not have been possible without combined efforts of research institutions, sister ministries and malaria elimination partners, according to the ministry.

“The South African government is working to eliminate malaria, a disease caused by a plasmodium parasite and transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is a preventable and curable disease,” the ministry said.

The disease can, however, be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early.

The ministry said eradicating the disease would involve a systematic process of developing strategies and ensuring their robust implementation.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top