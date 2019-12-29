S/Africa: Gupta Family “fugitives” apply for passport renewals?

If some South Africans thought the exiled Gupta brothers were scared of the law over corruption allegations in which they are accused of siphoning off millions from the Rainbow Nation, they should think again!By Nelson Magombo

Why? This is because the Guptas, who have South African passports obtained from a suspected fast-tracked citizenship process, have now applied to renew their travel documents even though they left the country for their Dubai exile without saying goodbye three years ago.

According to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, whose office issues the travel documents, some Gupta family members have applied for renewal of their South African passports despite being wanted for corruption in the country.

The high-flying family of Indian origin fled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2016 amid the corruption allegations and attempts to capture the state under former President Jacob Zuma, a close family friend of the Guptas.

The brothers are accused of using their close relationship with Zuma to secure major contracts at state-owned entities such Eskom, SABC TV, PRASA train manufacturers and many other parastatals.

Although the Guptas vehemently deny being involved in dodgy deals, local law enforcement agencies are pushing to have them extradited from the UAE to answer to the charges.

When information of the Guptas’ intentions to renew their passports reached Motsoaledi, the minister told the press that his office immediately put measures in place to block the family’s attempt to renew their South African passports.

When queried on this issue of the Guptas’ intentions to renew their South African travel documents, the minister confirmed on Wednesday: “Yes, they’ve applied even though the South African government [is] trying to extradite them. I think the pages are full or they have expired.

“Obviously, there’s no way I’m going to be stupid enough [to extend their passports]. With the Ministry of Justice looking for them, they can’t travel to any part of the world because they are using a South African passport.”

The Guptas came to South Africa in 1993 from India.

Ten years later they brought national attention upon themselves after they got mired in controversy when a family plane carrying wedding guests from India landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base near Pretoria.

The military base is only reserved for visiting heads of state and diplomats – until the Guptas’ guests landed on it and sparks of accusations flew all over the place.

Suspicions of who authorised the Guptas to land at such a key point fell on Zuma but, officially, this was never acknowledged – to this day.