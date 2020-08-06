S/Africa has enough stocks of Covid-19 treatment drug – Firm

International › APA

Published on 06.08.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The much touted coronavirus treatment drug, remdesivir, is now available in South Africa, a local drug company announced on Wednesday.The local drug manufacturer, CIPLA South Africa, said that the drug which was known to make a difference in the management of severe Covid-19 patients, was now available for treatment in the country.

CIPLA’s announcement comes after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority gave remdesivir the greenlight to be used in the country’s hospitals.

The local company started making the drug following an agreement with Gilead Sciences Incorporated, which owns the drug’s trademark, it said.

The agreement led Gilead to grant CIPLA a licence to manufacture and distribute the antiviral medicine in 127 countries, including South Africa, CIPLA said.

The drug was first issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration in May after a study showed that it shortened recovery time in Covid-19 patients.

