S/Africa has over 9m fully vaccinated adults – Ministry

Published on 04.10.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa has 9,075,189 fully-vaccinated adults for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.According to the ministry, health workers administered 52,556 Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, some 43,137 more shots compared to the same day the previous week.

The country has distributed 17,875,187 vaccines since the start of the vaccination programme in February 2020, the ministry revealed.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections stood at 2,906,422 after 809 new cases were detected on Sunday, it added.

The majority of new infections were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal province which had 177 infections on Sunday, followed by the Western Cape (156), Eastern Cape (127), Gauteng (97), Northern Cape (87), records showed.

They also show that 27 people succumbed to the disease on Sunday, pushing the tally to 87,780 deaths.

There were 30 hospital admissions on Sunday, bringing the total number to 6,268 patients in hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19.