S/Africa hiked fuel prices Wednesday

A strong US dollar and high world oil prices have combined to effect higher prices at South Africa’s fuel pumps starting on Wednesday, the energy ministry has announced.The development forced consumers to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for the petrol whose price increased by 81 cents a litre at the pumps Wednesday morning, the ministry said.

For diesel (0.05% sulphur), the price increased by 58 cents a litre, while the price of another type of diesel fuel (0.005% sulphur) went up by 59 cents a litre, the office said.

Lighting paraffin’s (wholesale) cost increased by 59 cents, while the retail price rose by 78 cents, according to the price hikes.

Cooking gas prices, however, decreased by 193 cents per kg, the ministry said.

The US dollar’s appreciation against the local rand currency has affected the rise in the hydrocarbon fuel prices, made worse by the higher world oil costs pushed up by oil producers who are producing limited amounts, the ministry said.

This is the second fuel price increase this year, it added.