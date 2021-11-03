S/Africa hikes fuel price on Wednesday

South Africa has joined the bandwagon of countries worldwide that have raised fuel prices, pegging the price of petrol at US$0.086 per litre starting at midnight on Wednesday.The energy ministry said the increase would also affect the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin, which is used for lighting and cooking in poor households.

Diesel has been increase by US$0.10 cents a litre, while paraffin went up by US$0.11 for the same measurement, the ministry said.

The hikes were driven by the soaring international oil price and the weaker local rand currency against the greenback, the office added.

According to records, petrol has increased by more than US$0.35 per litre since January this year.