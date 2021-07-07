International › APA

S/Africa hikes fuel prices

Published on 07.07.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

South Africa’s fuel prices have been increased by up to 42 cents a litre starting on Wednesday, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced.According to the minister, the prices of both grades of petrol – 93 octane and 95 octane unleaded petrol (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) – have been increased due to rising prices on the world oil market. 

Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP) prices increased by 29 cents per litre, and the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) increased by 26 cents per litre, the minister said.

Mantashe said the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel also increased by 42 cents per litre while that of 0.005% sulphur diesel rose by 41 cents per litre.

He added that price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) increase by 36 cents per litre, while the maximum national retail price for illuminating paraffin increased by 48 cents per litre.

The maximum retail price for cooking gas increased by 63 cents per litre, the minister said.

He attributed the fuel price hike to “international factors”.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs such as shipping costs,” the minister said. 

