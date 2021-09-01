S/Africa hikes petrol price, slashes cost of diesel

South African motorists on Wednesday woke up to a four-cent increase in the price of a litre of petrol and a 15.22-cent decline in the cost of diesel.According to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, prices of both grades of petrol – 93 octane and 95 octane unleaded petrol (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) – have been increased by four cents a litre.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which was R18.30 (about US$1.26), now costs R18.34.

Mantashe said the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel decreased by 15.22 cents per litre while that of 0.005% sulphur diesel now costs 14.22 cents less.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin was reduced by 15 cents.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy said international prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased over the past month while the local Rand currency depreciated against the US dollar.