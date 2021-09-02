S/Africa honours female sports stars with awards

Five South African sportswomen have been honoured with awards for their excellence in sports, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Thursday.Bestowing the Ministerial Special Recognition awards on the women, the minister said the awards were handed to the women during the 2021 Momentum Gsport Awards this week.

The Momentum Gsport Awards recognised the achievements and contributions of athletes and women who worked in sports in at least 27 categories, Mthethwa said.

“Our women in sports continue to epitomise the meaning of being true ambassadors and true South Africans,” the minister said.

He added: “Our female athletes remain true symbols of possibility, glory against all odds, and hope for many South Africans.”

He thanked the sportwomen for their “stealth and determination which warrants all forms of recognition.”

“All our woman achievers continue to serve as an inspiration to the girl child, therefore demonstrating that despite all adverse challenges, success must always remain absolute,” he said.

Receiving the Ministerial Special Recognition awards was Bianca Buitendag, the Olympic silver medallist in surfing at the Yokyo Olympic Games.

Others were South Africa’s youngest Olympian and skater, 15-year-old Boipelo Awuah; renowned sports administrator Patience Shikwambana; hockey star and Olympian, Phumelela Mbande; and gold and silver Olympic medallist and world record holder in swimming, Tatjana Schoenmaker.

The minister also paid homage to wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane who walked away with Gsport’s Brand South Africa Para Sport Star of the year and the Sasol Global Woman in Sport awards.

“At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tatjana Schoenmaker made us all proud as she scooped gold and silver medals while setting a world record,” Mthethwa said.

He added: “Another star who went on to fly the South African flag high on the global platform was our very own, Kgothatso Montjane, who remains the first black South African woman to reach the Wimbledon tennis finals.”

Mthethwa expressed confidence that Team South Africa would bring more medals to South Africa following their participation at the Tokyo Paralympics.