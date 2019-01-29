S/Africa: ‘If you are serious about life, vote for the ANC’, says Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma has warned ruling African National Congress (ANC) supporters that the party may not perform well in the upcoming elections if they continued to be complacent.Zuma was speaking on Monday in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, where he was campaigning for the ANC ahead of the general elections in May.

“People, particularly members of the ANC and its supporters, must not be complacent just because we are big and we have been winning since 1994.

“It is important that the votes of the ANC must grow all the time because the vote is the power. If your majority is small, the level of difference that you make is very small,” he said.

Zuma – who was flanked by ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete and other Gauteng provincial leaders – appealed to party supporters to vote the ANC back into power if they were serious about life and real change.

“If you are a South African who is serious about life, you can’t not vote for the ANC. If you don’t vote for the ANC, it means you are not serious about life,” Zuma said.

He said the other parties wait for the ANC to release its manifestos “and then they copy and add.”

“You can’t expect the ANC to fix a country that was damaged for centuries within 25 years, even if you are a magician. When you hear us talking about radical economic transformation, those are some of the efforts we want to have to make things change faster,” Zuma said.