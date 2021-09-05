S/Africa: Imprisoned Zuma granted medical parole

Embattled former South African president Jacob Zuma was on Sunday placed on medical parole, according to the Department of Correctional Services.The department said in a statement that Zuma would complete the remainder of his 15-month sentence at home under “the system of community corrections.”

“He must comply with [a] specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.”

The former president has been incarcerated at Estcourt Prison in KwaZulu-Natal after the country’s Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court for ignoring an earlier order to appear before a tribunal probing high-level corruption during his tenure between 2009 and 2018.

The department said the granting of parole to Zuma was motivated by a medical report it received from his doctors.

The 79-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital for observation in early August for an undisclosed condition and he has remained there since then.