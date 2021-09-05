International › APA

S/Africa: Imprisoned Zuma granted medical parole

Published on 05.09.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Embattled former South African president Jacob Zuma was on Sunday placed on medical parole, according to the Department of Correctional Services.The department said in a statement that Zuma would complete the remainder of his 15-month sentence at home under “the system of community corrections.” 

“He must comply with [a] specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.”

The former president has been incarcerated at Estcourt Prison in KwaZulu-Natal after the country’s Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court for ignoring an earlier order to appear before a tribunal probing high-level corruption during his tenure between 2009 and 2018.

The department said the granting of parole to Zuma was motivated by a medical report it received from his doctors. 

The 79-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital for observation in early August for an undisclosed condition and he has remained there since then.

