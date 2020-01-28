S/Africa: Late US sportsman Bryant stood for ‘black excellence’ – Opposition

South Africans have joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, with the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday saying his life’s work as a sportsperson “stood for black excellence.”Bryant, aged 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, and were among nine people who lost their lives on the doomed flight.

In paying tribute to Bryant, EFF said in a statement that Bryant was “one of the most celebrated and talented basketball players of his time.”

“His tragic passing at the age of 41 comes with great pain to us all. After giving the world the excellence of his sportsmanship and the magnificent of his skill, he deserved a long life.”

It added: “Against a backdrop of racism, Bryant and his generation stood for black excellence. He is a legend who will continue to paint many walls of black lives to inspire greatness and pride. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Bryant visited South Africa’s Soweto in 2010 as part of a health project with Nike, the sports attire manufacturer.

During that visit, he was quoted as saying: “While basketball is my chosen sport, I’ve been a football fan all my life. So to be in South Africa for the first time and see how Nike is utilising sport to inspire the youth and educate them around HIV/AIDS, is amazing.”

“It’s crystal clear that this centre will help keep kids out of trouble, improve their game, as well as empower them with the life skills they need to live better and HIV free.”