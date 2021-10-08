S/Africa launches digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate

South Africa has for the first time launched a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate following its exiting from the third wave of the pandemic in the country, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday.The certificate could be used for travel and tourism, sport and recreation events, music festivals, and shops that are providing discounts and prizes for people who are vaccinated, minister said.

“Our role is to make this tool available to the nation to provide people with the proof of vaccination so they can have access to many of the amenities and activities that some have been missing,” he said.

He added: “The vaccination certificate was introduced over the last three days while it was in the testing phase — but some people have been able to upload it to their cell phones.”

“We are launching the first phase of the certificate. There’s going to be a lot more improvements in the next two months [with regards to] the safety and security of the certificate. But it is ready for use,” Phaahla said.

He said the certificate was developed by the Department of Health and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and can be found at https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za.

The certificate could be downloaded through a web portal by anyone who had received the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, the National Electronic Vaccination Data System project manager, Milani Wolmarans, said.

Meanwhile, the minister said his country had exited the third wave of the pandemic, thereby leading to Pretoria’s removal from the Britain’s Covid-19 red list.

“We are also pleased with the United Kingdom government announcement that it is taking our country from the red list – meaning more easy travel between people from South Africa and the UK. The UK will be recognising the certificate that we are launching as well,” the minister said.