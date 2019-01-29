S/Africa, Lesotho ministers inspect border operations

South African Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele and his Lesotho counterpart, Tsukutlane Au, have visited the Maseru Bridge port of entry which divides the two countries.The Monday walkabout was aimed at monitoring port operations on both sides of the busy border, which experiences a high number of traveller movements for schooling, business and visits.

“Managing migration is one of the key ways in which we can contribute [to] growing South Africa. The cooperation with our neighbour Lesotho is helping us to manage migration and helps our people transit through the port,” Cwele said.

He said facilitating the ease of travel for people and goods was very important for trade within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), a 15-member state grouping to which Lesotho and South Africa belong.

Following the visit to the border post, the two ministers held a meeting to discuss progress made in the implementation of the Intervention Plan on Traffic Congestion at Maseru Bridge port of entry.

“The interventions were implemented in earnest in December 2018 and these have proven to be successful,” South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Au welcomed the progress being made in addressing congestion at the port of entry and the deepening partnership between the two nations.

“Lesotho has a unique geographic position in relation to South Africa. This means that SA has to consider a unique dispensation for Lesotho,” Au said.