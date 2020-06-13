S/Africa, Lesotho pledge to support each other

South Africa and Lesotho have pledged “to find ways to support each other’s economy, particularly in relation to the post-coronavirus pandemic,” President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Speaking after meeting newly appointed Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro in Pretoria on Friday, Ramaphosa said Majoro’s visit marks “the beginning of improving and deepening relations between South Africa and Lesotho at all levels.”

“These relations touch on the movement between South Africa and Lesotho, and how we should find ways to support each other’s economy, particularly in relation to post COVID-19,” Ramaphosa told journalists.

Ramaphosa said it was important for Pretoria and Maseru to look at how they are going to deal with the issue of unemployment brought about by the lockdowns in both territories.

The two leaders also spoke about restructuring the economic landscape by sharing their plans and deepening economic integration, he said.

The president said the two leaders were also looking at tackling critical issues faced by the two nations, such as fighting cross border crimes and human trafficking.

“We’ll get our ministers to begin the process of dealing with all these matters to prepare for a more formalised meeting between our two governments,” Ramaphosa said.

Majoro said the two neighbours “have a unique geographical situation, with Lesotho fully beating as a heart inside South Africa.”

“But uppermost in our minds is that relations between Lesotho and South Africa must at all times be warm and cordial.”

Majoro succeeded former Lesotho premier Thomas Thabane three weeks ago after the latter stepped down under pressure following allegations that he took part in the murder of his former wife to death following a bitter divorce battle.