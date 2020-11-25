S/Africa: ‘Let’s fight GBV together’ – VP

South Africa kicked off this year’s campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) on Wednesday, with Deputy President David Mabuza appealing to his compatriots to unite in fighting the vice that costs the country US$2.9 billion annually.The deputy president said this when he officially launched this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Pretoria.

“The renewal of this nation’s soul will lay in our collective commitment to putting an end to gender-based violence and femicide,” Mabuza said.

He said all South Africans must rise “and mobilise every street, every community, every church, and every family to join the fight against the murder and violation of women and children by men.”

“Many lives of women and children have been lost as a result of gender-based violence and femicide in our communities,” according to South Africa’s second-in- command.

As part of the campaign, Mabuza called on South Africans to wear a black armband, a ribbon, or any sign that signifies an act of mourning in order to demonstrate solemn respect for those who have died due to gender-based violence and femicide and Covid-19.

“We call on all families, communities and organisations to set up memorial corners where flowers, lit candles and any appropriate form of memorialisation is observed to remember and honour those who have lost their lives,” he said.

He also called on houses of worship to hold prayer sessions to support surviving families to cope with the loss of their loved ones.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed earlier this week that a 2017 study had revealed that GBV was costing South Africa between US$1.9 billion and US$2.8 billion a year.

He noted that individuals and families bore the greatest proportion of the $2.8 billion costs – from reduced income to replacement of broken property — and transportation to seek care or attend trial following GBV incidents.

This year’s campaign is themed “Women’s Economic Justice for a Non-Violent and Non-Sexist South Africa,” the deputy president said.