S/Africa lifts alcohol, cigarettes sales ban on Tuesday

With South Africa’s coronavirus infections having reached its peak, the country would lift a four-month sales ban on alcohol and cigarettes starting on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday.Ramaphosa, who said the country was now moving from Level 3 to Level 2 of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, has also announced the lifting of inter-regional passenger travel starting on Tuesday.

In spite of the easing of the restrictions, the president urged South Africans to exercise extreme caution and take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Under Level 2 “economic activity will be allowed with the necessary and appropriate stringent health protocols and safety precautions in place,” he said.

He added that some restrictions would remain in place for now, including a ban on international travel and the nightly curfew between 2000-0200 GMT.

The lifting of the ban on alcohol and cigarettes will be most welcomed by both liquor and tobacco industries who have fought hard to convince the government to do away with the restrictions which have cost the state millions in lost revenue.

Giant South African Brewers (SAB) and Heineken beer firms threatened to withdraw their investment pledges to the country due to the government’s failure to speedily remove the ban on beer sales.

“The further easing of restrictions presents us with the greatest opportunity since the start of the pandemic to breathe life into our struggling economy,” the president said.

But Ramaphosa urged all business sectors whose bans have been lifted to observe the coronavirus prevention protocols when serving the public or customers.

According to the president, what has prompted the easing of the lockdown was the low numbers of new confirmed cases which have dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day three weeks ago to an average of 5,000 in the past week.

During this period, the recovery rate rose to 80% from 48% from the time he addressed the nation in July, Ramaphosa said.

While the country had recorded 583,653 confirmed Covid-19 cases, only 105,000 are active, with 11,667 people having succumbed to the disease since the pandemic broke out in the county in March, the president told the nation Saturday night.