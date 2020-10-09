International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa making slow economic recovery amid Covid-19 – Bank

Published on 09.10.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africa’s economic recovery is making good but slow progress amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance in Cape Town.According to Kganyago’s brief on Thursday, the country’s economic recovery was slow in some sectors while other sectors have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

He said sectors like mining, tourism, manufacturing, domestic vehicle sales and goods exports were starting from a low point in the recovery process.

However, food and drink as well as fitness, healthcare, beauty and retail sectors had shown that their recovery had reached pre-Covid-19 levels, he added.

Kganyago said unemployment would remain a long-term challenge for the country, with two million jobs lost in the second quarter of the year.

Overall, the economic recovery was expected to be relatively slow despite the multibillion dollar stimulus package distributed to certain sectors and vulnerable populations, the governor said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top