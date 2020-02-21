S/Africa: Malema apologises to Ramaphosa over GBV jibe

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the gender-based violence comments he made in Parliament against the president, APA learnt on Friday.Malema’s apology follows Ramaphosa’s own apology to Male himself after a ruling African National Congress (ANC) lawmaker Boy Mamabolo accused the opposition leader of being a wife beater.

In rebuking the ANC member of parliament, the president apologised to Malema, his wife Mantwa and family for the humiliation he suffered after Mamabolo’s comments that Malema abused his wife.

To counter Mamabolo’s abuse comments in the House, Malema denied the charges and instead attacked the president, alleging that Ramaphosa himself once abused his late wife.

Following Ramaphosa’s apology to him and his wife, Malema said in a statement on Friday that his family had a long discussion to accept the president’s apology and to subsequently apologise themselves to the president for Malema’s allegations towards Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Mamabolo has also apologised for his GBV statements in parliament against Malema.