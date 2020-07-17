S/Africa: Mandela’s daughter Zindzi laid to rest

The youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela was laid to rest next to her mother at the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg on Friday.Late ambassador Zindzi Mandela, aged 59, died on Monday in a Johannesburg hospital following a coronavirus attack, according to her family.

The political activist, who headed South Africa’s diplomatic mission in Denmark, was the second daughter to Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

She had been appointed as ambassador-designate for Liberia at the time of her passing, according to the diplomacy.

While the funeral service was held inside a chapel, the burial itself was private.

Her father went underground when she was just four-months-old, setting up the African National Congress’ armed wing, Umkhonto weSizwe, which waged military attacks on the regime inside the country starting in April 1980 – four years after the Soweto Uprising.

An active freedom fighter in her own right, Zindzi came into prominence in 1985 when she read out a letter at a Soweto stadium from her father refusing to negotiate with the apartheid regime from behind bars.

“Prisoners cannot negotiate from behind bars,” she quoted her father’s letter as saying to the applause of the Soweto multitude.