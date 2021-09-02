S/Africa marks over 6m fully-vaccinated adults – Agency

South Africa has fully-vaccinated 6,145,216 people for the coronavirus pandemic, with 149,362 others vaccinated in the last 24 hours of the exercise which started in February 2021, the Department of Health said on Thursday.Some 2,884,840 of the inoculated received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, while 3,260,376 were given the double-dose Pfizer vaccine, the department said.

With the administration of 253,160 vaccines on Wednesday, the vaccination programme has pushed the total to 12,841,537 inoculations nationwide, according to the health department.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the country registered 9,544 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 2,787,203 victims since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (2,681), followed by the Western Cape (2,049), Eastern Cape (1,392) and Free State (964) Provinces, the NCID said.

Some 235 Covid-19 fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 82,496 – with 430 patients admitted in hospitals in the past 24 hours nationwide, the NICD said.